Bookies sees Europe shares up on Italy, Greece hopes

PARIS Nov 14 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Monday, extending the previous session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.

Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 63 points higher, or up 1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 30 points higher, or up 1 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)