European shares fall as Spain concerns weigh

LONDON, March 28 European equity markets
weakened on Wednesday as the boost given by speculation over
further Federal Reserve monetary easing faded and investors
became jittery once again about Spain's finances.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.99 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 1,081.55 by 0711 GMT, extending its 0.5
percent drop from the previous session, while Spain's IBEX
led regional fallers, down 0.4 percent.
Traders pointed out that FTSEurofirst index could be hit by
more profit-taking, having jumped about 8 percent in the year to
date, on track to record its best first-quarter performance
since 1998.
Spain returned to the forefront of traders' minds as the
government gets set to unveil later in the week a budget which
will include around 20 billion euros in savings -- without
breaking its promise to not raise income tax or value added tax.
"Fundamentally there are still unanswered questions about
some of these European countries. Unless we hear a guaranteed
QE3 from Bernanke, (the market) might be a little bit choppy for
the next week or so," Mark Priest, trader at ETX Capital, said.