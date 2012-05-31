European shares bounce back, but risks remain

LONDON May 31 European shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, recovering their poise after steep losses in the previous session, though gains could be capped by worries over Spain's ability to rescue its ailing banking sector.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 979.65 by 0708 GMT, having dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday, with the index on track to post its worst monthly loss since August, when markets were similarly beset by fears over the debt crisis.

Spain remained one of the primary concerns for investors as a surge in its borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to fix its banking sector and may need a bailout.

Attention will also be on Ireland on Thursday, as the country holds the only popular vote on Europe's new fiscal treaty, with opinion polls pointing to a 'yes' vote.

"I still think there's a lot of nervousness around at the moment. We know that the situation in Europe is almost a case where it's too close to call," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays, said.

"The one thing we do know is there is going to be a huge amount of uncertainty - and as the old stock market saying goes, uncertainty is worse than war or famine, and that uncertainty is bound to lead to a lot of volatility."