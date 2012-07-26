RPT-European shares trade lower, oil majors weigh

LONDON, July 26 European shares edged slightly
lower on Thursday, in choppy opening trade, as investors
balanced downbeat corporate earnings reports with hopes for
further U.S. stimulus to boost growth.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at
1,017.14 by 0717 GMT, with energy majors Royal Dutch Shell
and BG Group among the top fallers, nursing
respective falls of 2.3 percent and 1.9 percent, after missing
forecasts.
"Despite increasing speculation that the Fed will announce a
range of measures including further QE (quantitative easing),
possibly as early as August, the underlying confidence remains
fragile and volatility looks set to continue," Mike McCudden,
head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.
Disappointing U.S. new homes sales on Wednesday, in the
aftermath of a series of bleak U.S. macro data, has fuelled
expectation that the Federal Reserve might unveil a new round of
quantitative easing at its meeting next week.