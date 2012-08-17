European shares edge higher, hit five-month peak

LONDON Aug 17 European shares hit a five-month high on Friday, with a key index set to extend its best weekly winning streak in seven years, on expectations that policymakers might resolve their differences and work closely to tackle the debt crisis.

Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.

"Generally the newsflow has been positive for risk sentiment and the appraisal of the policy response in the euro zone. In the U.S, we have seen some positive data surprises as well," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP Paribas, said.

"The quality defensives have been very well bid through this cycle and valuations are, at least on a relative basis, very toppy. For our perspective, the risk-return in cyclicals is still stronger. We have been pushing the banks for the last five-six weeks now.

Banks, which gather strength from a recovery in economic activity, rose 0.6 percent to become the best performing sectors in Europe.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,105.41 points after rising to a high of 1,107.67, the highest since March when it hit a 2012 peak of 1,109.18. The index is set to gain for an eleventh week in a row, matching the longest weekly winning run in 2005.