European shares edge lower after recent highs

LONDON, Sept 10 European shares trimmed the
previous session's gains early on Monday, as investors went in
to consolidation mode awaiting catalysts such as potential
stimulus from the U.S. and a German constitutional ruling on the
European Stability Mechanism.
By 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.91
points, or 0.2 percent at 1,104.81, having hit a fresh 13-month
intraday high on Friday on enthusiasm over the European Central
Bank's bond-buying plan.
"Our medium term view is still bullish for equity markets
but in the short-term we see some consolidation as we await the
ESM court decision in Germany, the outcome of elections in
Holland and the FOMC meeting in the U.S.," said Achim Matzke,
European stock indexes analyst at Commerzbank.
Investors will focus on a number of events expected in
Europe during the week, including Germany's constitutional court
ruling on the legality of the euro zone's permanent financial
rescue fund.
Meanwhile, the Fed at its meeting on Thursday looks set to
launch a third round of bond purchases to try to drive borrowing
costs lower and revive economic growth.
"If we get larger than expected QE from the U.S. then it is
good for the equity markets and risk assets, but if it is not
large enough then momentum in equities could run out of steam,"
Commerzbank's Matzke said.