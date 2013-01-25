European stock 'fear gauge' hits near six-year low

BRIEF-Credit Suisse - CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
PARIS Jan 25 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index , or VSTOXX, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, hit a near six-year low on Friday in a strong signal of growing appetite for equities.
The VSTOXX, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, fell 3.5 percent to as low as 14.77, a level not seen since early 2007, before the start of the U.S. subprime crisis that triggered the world's biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; editing by Simon Jessop)
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)