Statoil helps European shares steady after results beat

LONDON Feb 7 European shares were little
changed on Thursday, stabilising after sharp losses in the
previous session, as strong updates from heavyweights including
Statoil helped offset rising political concerns in the
euro zone.
The Nordic oil group was among top risers in the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.1
percent at 0810 GMT, after reporting better-than-expected
fourth-quarter results.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 was up 2.72 points,
or 0.1 percent at 2,617.35 points, retracing a fraction of the
33.86 points shed in the previous session as tensions among euro
zone countries about the euro exchange rate rose.
The index was finding technical support after closing above
2,611 points, its May and September 2012 top in the previous
session, in a sign some investors were still prepared to buy
stocks on their dips.
"Investors are looking for things to be afraid of and at the
moment you have political issues," a German trader said.
"The correction is already 80-90 percent over and some
people are already buying on the dips."