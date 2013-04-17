Europe shares pare early gains as miners resume slide

PARIS, April 17 European shares pared early gains and turned flat on Wednesday morning as heavyweight miners resumed their recent sell-off, falling along with metal prices, dragged by jitters over demand growth.

At 0732 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,163.78 points.

Lonmin was down 3.2 percent, Rio Tinto down 2.2 percent and Xstrata down 1.4 percent.