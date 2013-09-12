M&A in telecoms helps keep Europe stock rally alive

PARIS, Sept 12 European shares inched higher in
early trade on Thursday, as mergers and acquisitions in the
buoyant telecom sector helped keep the market's rally alive.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,248.64 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up
0.03 percent at X2,864.21 points, the index's highest level
since mid-2011.
London's FTSE 100 was flat at 6,589.27 points.
Among the top gainers, France's Vivendi rose 3
percent after saying it aimed to decide early next year on
whether to spin off its telecoms unit SFR, while Dutch telecoms
firm KPN added 1.7 percent after saying it was in talks
with America Movil over the latter's proposed takeover
offer.
"M&A deals are a sign that companies are regaining
confidence in the future, which is good news for the investment
cycle, especially now that balance sheets are pretty healthy,"
Nathalie Renson, chief investment officer at Primonial AM, said.