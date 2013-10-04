European shares dip on U.S. budget standoff

PARIS Oct 4 European shares dipped in early
trade on Friday, extending their two-week slide as investors
worry the U.S. budget deadlock could have negative implications
on much more critical legislation to raise the U.S. federal debt
ceiling.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,241.57 points.
The impasse between congressional Democrats and Republicans
to pass an emergency funding bill, which has led to a third day
of a partial U.S. government shutdown, continued with little
sign of progress toward a solution.
The shutdown appeared likely to drag on for another week and
possibly longer, with no end in sight until the next crisis hits
Washington around Oct. 17, the date Congress must raise the
nation's borrowing authority or risk default, and members of
Congress now expect it to be the flashpoint for a bigger clash
over the budget and Obama's healthcare law.
The shutdown has delayed the closely-watched non-farm
payrolls data, which had been due on Friday. The data is a key
factor for the Federal Reserve to consider when deciding to
scale back its stimulus.
Shares in Deutsche Telekom bucked the trend,
gaining 1.7 percent after UBS upgraded its recommendation on the
stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.