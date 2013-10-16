版本:
Europe shares turn positive on hopes of U.S. debt deal

PARIS Oct 16 European shares erased losses and turned positive on Wednesday afternoon, while German Bund futures moved lower on mounting expectation of an imminent deal in Washington to avert a damaging U.S. debt default.

At 1405 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,265.54 points.

German Bund futures extended losses to hit a session low of 138.79, down 45 ticks on the day.

A senior Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday the Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be announced soon.
