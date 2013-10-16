Europe shares turn positive on hopes of U.S. debt deal

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS Oct 16 European shares erased losses and turned positive on Wednesday afternoon, while German Bund futures moved lower on mounting expectation of an imminent deal in Washington to avert a damaging U.S. debt default.
At 1405 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,265.54 points.
German Bund futures extended losses to hit a session low of 138.79, down 45 ticks on the day.
A senior Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday the Senate negotiations on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen government agencies are nearing completion and a deal could be announced soon.
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.