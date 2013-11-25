European shares rise early after Iran deal

PARIS Nov 25 European shares rose in early
trade on Monday, with investor sentiment boosted by a deal
between Iran and six world powers aimed at curbing Tehran's
nuclear programme in exchange for a partial lift in sanctions.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,301.97 points, while the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.4
percent at 3,067.83 points.
The German DAX hit a fresh record high.
The interim pact between Iran and the United States, France,
Germany, Britain, China and Russia signed over the weekend was
seen as signalling the start of a game-changing rapprochement
that would reduce the risk of a wider Middle East war.
"It's the kind of positive catalyst that could help the
(European stock) market break out of its recent range and start
a Christmas rally," a Paris-based equity and exchange-traded
funds (ETFs) trader said.
French car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault
, which had a significant exposure to the Iranian car
market before the sanctions against Tehran were toughened,
gained 3 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.
Peugeot was also boosted by reports that the struggling
automaker was interviewing candidates to replace Chief Executive
Philippe Varin.
However, the deal with Iran weighed on shares in European
oil and gas groups such as BP, Total and Royal
Dutch Shell, down 0.5-0.6 percent, as the agreement
sent Brent crude down nearly $3 a barrel on Monday, to
$108.31, as concerns over supply eased.