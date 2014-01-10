版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 16:18 BJT

European shares rise, led by periphery again

PARIS Jan 10 European shares rose in early trade on Friday, reversing the previous session's losses with markets on the euro zone periphery adding to brisk gains made so far this year.

Sentiment was boosted by a surge in Chinese imports, although the market's gains could be limited ahead of the U.S. monthly jobs report that may shed light on the outlook for the federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,322.58 points, with Spain's IBEX up 0.9 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB up 0.7 percent.

Shares in mining and metal groups bucked the trend, with Rio Tinto down 1 percent and Norsk Hydro down 1.3 percent, after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc posted a massive quarterly loss and issued an outlook for stagnant growth in global aluminum demand.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐