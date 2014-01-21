European shares rise early; Remy sinks

PARIS Jan 21 European shares rose early on
Tuesday with a key index hitting a fresh 5-1/2 year high,
tracking gains in Asia as China's central bank injected funds to
cool money market rates and ease the country's latest cash
squeeze.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,347.32 points.
China shares rebounded from six-month lows on Tuesday after
cash rates eased following a move by the central bank to inject
funds to soothe the latest cash crunch.
European spirits and luxury goods groups lost ground after
France's Remy Cointreau said quarterly sales sank 19
percent, with cognac sales plummeting 32 percent, as a Chinese
government crackdown on ostentatious spending further hit
demand.
Remy was down 4.4 percent to a two-year low and rival Pernod
Ricard fell by 2.2 percent. LVMH was down
0.5 percent.
But the biggest loser among European blue-chips was Alstom
, down 12 percent after the power and transport
engineering firm lowered its annual profit and cash flow targets
on Tuesday. Alstrom blamed a slowdown in orders for coal and
gas-fired power plants.