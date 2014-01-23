European shares inch lower after soft Chinese data

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
PARIS Jan 23 European shares dipped early on Thursday, tracking losses in Asia after softer-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data fuelled concerns over the pace of growth in the world's second-biggest economy.
At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,345.86 points, hovering below a 5-1/2 year high hit earlier this week.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.6 in January, from December's 50.5, suggesting that activity in China's factory sector contracted for the first time in six months.
French stocks bucked the trend however, with the CAC 40 rising 0.1 percent, lifted by data showing French business activity shrank less than expected in January.
Markit's index for the services sector rose to 48.6 from 47.8 in December, beating economists' average expectation of an increase to only 48.1.
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04242017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:45 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES From copper to oil and everything in between, the Gold & Silver Club's Nik Kalsi and Phil Carr wil
* French vote relief weakens yen to the advantage of Japan stocks