Europe shares rise, yen falls on Putin Ukraine comments

PARIS, March 18 European shares turned positive,
the yen dipped and Bunds hit an intraday low on Tuesday after
Russian President Vladimir Putin said it does not want to seize
more of Ukraine after approving plans to make Crimea part of
Russia.
"Don't believe those who try to frighten you with Russia and
who scream that other regions will follow after Crimea," Putin
said. "We do not want a partition of Ukraine, we do not need
this."
At 1150 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,303.17 points.
German Bund futures reversed gains to hit the day's
low of 143.09, down 15 ticks from the previous close.
The safe-haven yen gave up earlier gains to trade flat
against the dollar at 101.75 yen per dollar. The euro was
slightly higher at 141.70 yen having earlier traded at a low of
140.75 in the European session.