REFILE-European shares fall as Ukraine tensions flare

Tyson Foods to buy AdvancePierre for $3.2 bln
April 25 Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said on Tuesday it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash.
(Deletes extraneous word from first paragraph)
PARIS, April 14 European stocks extended last week's retreat on Monday after late losses on Wall Street and as tensions in Ukraine flared again.
By 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,308.17 points, having fallen 3 percent last week.
Ukraine gave pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, while the UN's Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday night to discuss the crisis.
Glencore Xstrata bucked the trend, gaining 1.1 percent after selling its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $6 billion cash deal, making it one of China's largest mining acquisitions for years. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Louise Ireland)
April 25 Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said on Tuesday it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash.
* Q1 2017 contained one less week versus Q1 2016; shorter period in 2017 resulted in reduction in net sales of about $31.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Mobileye to generate, share, and utilize vision data for crowdsourced mapping with Nissan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: