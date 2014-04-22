European shares rise early, Astra surges on M&A talk

PARIS, April 22 European shares rose in early
trade on Tuesday, adding to last week's rally, with
AstraZeneca's stock surging on merger and acquisition
talk.
Shares in the UK drugmaker jumped 7.8 percent after
Britain's Sunday Times reported that U.S. pharmaceutical giant
Pfizer has approached its British rival to propose a 60
billion pound ($101 billion) takeover.
Swiss drugmaker Novartis also gained ground, up
2.5 percent after unveiling plans to transform its business by
exchanging certain assets with GlaxoSmithKline and
divesting its animal health business to Eli Lilly in
deals worth billions of dollars. GlaxoSmithKline's shares were
up 4.2 percent.
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,335.88 points, adding to
gains made last week.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)