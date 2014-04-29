European shares rise early; Nokia surges

PARIS, April 29 European shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, with telecom gear maker Nokia surging 5.5 percent after unveiling plans to return $3.1 billion to shareholders via buybacks and extra dividends.

Shares in Deutsche Bank also gained ground, up 2 percent after Germany's biggest lender said its pretax profit fell by nearly a third in the first quarter, although the drag on earnings was not as bad as that seen by some of its rivals.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,344.68 points, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)