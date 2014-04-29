版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 15:09 BJT

European shares rise early; Nokia surges

PARIS, April 29 European shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, with telecom gear maker Nokia surging 5.5 percent after unveiling plans to return $3.1 billion to shareholders via buybacks and extra dividends.

Shares in Deutsche Bank also gained ground, up 2 percent after Germany's biggest lender said its pretax profit fell by nearly a third in the first quarter, although the drag on earnings was not as bad as that seen by some of its rivals.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,344.68 points, after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous session. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐