European shares rise early; Adecco rallies

PARIS May 8 European shares rose in early trade
on Thursday following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and better-than-expected Chinese trade
figures.
Shares in Adecco SA, the world's largest staffing
company and a barometer of Europe's economic health, rose 2.9
percent after saying higher demand for its services in Germany
and the UK helped revenues increase in the first three months of
the year.
At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,348.46 points.
Investors also awaited the European Central Bank (ECB)
interest rate decision and news conference, due later in the
day. The ECB is expected to take heart from signs of life in the
euro zone economy and keep interest rates unchanged, resisting
pressure to act in the face of a stronger euro currency and
persistently low inflation.
