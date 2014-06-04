European shares dip early; data, ECB eyed

PARIS, June 4 European shares dipped in early trade on Wednesday as investors moved to the sidelines ahead of key macro data for the euro zone as well as expected measures from the European Central Bank to support the region's economic recovery.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,373.00 points, further retreating from a 6-1/2-year high hit on Monday.

Investors awaited an updated figure for the euro zone's first-quarter GDP, as well as service PMIs, which could shed light on the European Central Bank's next move.

At its meeting on Thursday, the ECB is widely expected to trim its refinancing rate, send its deposit rate into negative territory and launch a long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) targeted at businesses. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)