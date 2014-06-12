Europe shares steady at open; Euronext markets hit by glitch

PARIS, June 12 European shares inched up in
early trade on Thursday, although gains were limited by a dip in
resource-related shares on renewed concerns over the pace of
global growth.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,392.94 points.
Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were both
down 1.4 percent. A cut by the World Bank of its global growth
forecast prompted investors to book recent lofty gains on Wall
Street on Wednesday.
Stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon were
down early on Thursday. Euronext market operator said that,
following a technical glitch, the cash market pre-opening
started at 0700 GMT, and the market opening auction would start
at 0730 GMT.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)