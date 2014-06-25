版本:
Europe shares fall early; GDF-Suez sinks after placement

PARIS, June 25 European shares fell in early trade on Wednesday, mirroring a pull-back on Wall Street and in Asia as mounting worries over violence in Iraq prompted investors to book recent strong gains.

At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,379.41 points.

Shares in GDF Suez dropped 3 percent after the French state sold a 3.1 percent stake at a price of 20.18 euros per share. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
