European shares bounce back; Barclays sags

PARIS, June 26 European stocks rose in early
trade on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's
sell-off and tracking gains on Wall Street, while Barclays
fell after The New York Attorney General filed a
lawsuit against the bank.
At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,374.27 points, bouncing
back from a one-month low hit on Wednesday following weak U.S.
growth data.
Shares in Barclays were down 3.2 percent. The New York
Attorney General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against
Barclays for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency
trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other
customers from the traders.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)