European shares rise early; Ryanair jumps

PARIS, July 28 European stocks rose in early
trade on Monday, regaining their poise after a drop in the
previous session, with Ryanair surging 5 percent after
the airline boosted its annual profit outlook.
Europe's biggest budget airline lifted its outlook after
posting a sharp rise in quarterly net income, coming in the wake
of profit warnings by rivals Air France-KLM and
Lufthansa.
At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,375.23 points, after
losing 0.7 percent on Friday.
