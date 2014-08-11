European shares bounce back as Ukraine tensions ease

BRIEF-Cenovus says 'not worried' about recent complaint to regulator
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
PARIS Aug 11 European shares rose in early trade on Monday, bouncing back from a sharp two-week slide and tracking a rally on Wall Street as tensions between Ukraine and Russia eased slightly.
At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,316.16 points. The benchmark index had dropped nearly 5 percent in the past two weeks, with charts showing the index in 'oversold' territory.
Late on Friday, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had ended military exercises in southern Russia which the United States had criticised as a "provocative" step amid the Ukraine crisis, sparking a sharp rally on Wall Street.
Germany's DAX outperformed on Monday, up 1.1 percent, with Daimler up 1.9 percent and Adidas up 1.2 percent. German companies are seen as the most vulnerable to tensions between the West and Russia. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Says in Q3 will have more information on Suffield and Pelican Lake asset sales
* Diana Shipping Inc. announces closing of US$80.5 million public offering of common shares; closing includes full exercise of underwriters’ US$10.5 million over-allotment option; Board approval of acquisition of three dry bulk vessels received
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner believes he has the support of most shareholders, he was quoted as saying on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be a stormy annual shareholders meeting on Friday.