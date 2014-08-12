European shares dip ahead of Germany's ZEW

PARIS Aug 12 European shares dipped early on
Tuesday, halting the previous day's rebound as investors awaited
Germany's ZEW survey, seeking insight on the country's outlook
and the potential impact from the crisis in Ukraine.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,320.94 points, after
rising 1.3 percent on Monday.
Tensions between Ukraine and Russia also kept investors on
edge. A Russian convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid
for Ukraine set off late on Tuesday amid Western warnings
against using help as a pretext for an invasion. Ukraine also
reported that Russia has massed 45,000 troops on its border.
The impact from tensions between the West and Russia were
visible again on the earnings front on Tuesday, with German
consumer goods group Henkel warning that earnings
growth would slow in the second half of the year in part due to
the frictions between Russia and Ukraine.
The warning sent Henkel shares down by 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)