European shares rise early, helped by Swiss Life

PARIS Aug 13 European shares gained ground in early trade on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating results from bellwethers such as Swiss Life, although gains could be capped by weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the Ukrainian crisis.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,323.88 points.

Swiss Life rose 3.5 percent after Switzerland's largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market.

