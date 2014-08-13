European shares rise early, helped by Swiss Life

BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
PARIS Aug 13 European shares gained ground in early trade on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating results from bellwethers such as Swiss Life, although gains could be capped by weak macro figures from Asia and worries over the Ukrainian crisis.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,323.88 points.
Swiss Life rose 3.5 percent after Switzerland's largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in its home market.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson, editing by Tricia Wright)
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: