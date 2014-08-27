European shares pause after brisk 2-1/2 week rally

PARIS Aug 27 European shares were steady in
early trade on Wednesday, pausing after their brisk 2-1/2 week
rally, with data showing German consumer morale falling for the
first time in more than 1-1/2 years denting investors' appetite
for stocks.
Market research group GfK said on Wednesday its
forward-looking consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey
of around 2,000 Germans, fell to 8.6 going into September from a
downwardly revised 8.9 in August.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 0.02 percent higher at 1,376.99 points. The
index has surged about 6 percent since a low hit on Aug 8.
The impact from the Ukrainian crisis and tensions between
the West and Moscow were visible again in European company
results on Wednesday, with Marine Harvest, the world's
largest salmon farmer, saying it expected Russian sanctions,
which are hurting salmon exporters, to pose short-term
challenges. Its shares fell 1.1 percent.
