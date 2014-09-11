CORRECTED-European shares rise early; RBS, Lloyds rally

(Corrects to show Lloyds Banking Group is registered in Scotland)

PARIS, Sept 11 European shares rose early on Thursday, with UK banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland rallying after a poll showed a majority of Scots intend to vote against independence in next week's referendum.

At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,391.38 points, bouncing from a recent slide.

A survey showed late on Wednesday that 53 percent of Scots intend to vote against splitting away from the UK. The poll, carried out by Survation on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper, showed 47 percent intending to vote yes to the split. The figures excluded 10 percent of people who were undecided.

Lloyds gained 1.3 percent while RBS rose 2.1 percent. Lloyds Banking Group is registered in Scotland. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)