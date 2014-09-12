Europe shares inch higher at open, but stuck in tight range

PARIS, Sept 12 European shares inched higher
early on Friday but remained in a tight range, as investors
refrained from taking strong bets on indexes ahead of Scotland's
referendum and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next
week.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,386.54 points, after
losing 0.1 percent on Thursday.
With just a week to go before Scots vote in a referendum on
independence, a YouGov poll for The Times and Sun newspapers
showed on Friday Scottish support for the union at 52 percent
versus support for independence at 48 percent, excluding those
who said they did not know how they would vote.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)