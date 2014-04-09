European shares edge higher, travel firms in demand

LONDON, April 9 European shares edged higher on
Wednesday, buoyed by appetite for travel firms but still pegged
below multi-year highs after losing ground this week.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2
percent at 1,335.75 points, retracing all of Tuesday's fall. It
had seen two days of falls following nine straight positive days
- its longest winning streak since October.
The index is down 1.4 percent so far this week, and is set
to snap a three-week rally which saw it post its highest close
since May 2008 on Friday.
Appetite for stocks was boosted by a recovery on Wall Street
overnight, although rising gold and oil prices demonstrated the
market's vulnerability to continued tensions in Ukraine, where
the United States accused Russian agents on Tuesday of stirring
separatist unrest.
Alcoa kicked off U.S. earnings season on Tuesday,
reporting earnings ahead of expectations as revenues missed
forecasts.
"There are a number of reasons to be cautious right now,
whether that be corporate earnings season, which people are
fairly pessimistic about, or the ongoing crisis in Ukraine that
has flared up again this week," Craig Erlam, market analyst at
Alpari, said.
The travel and leisure sector gained 0.4 percent, a
top riser, led higher by an upgrade to Ryanair by
Barclays, with investors also focused on Lufthansa's
traffic numbers later in the morning.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by John Stonestreet)