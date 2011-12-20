版本:
2011年 12月 20日

Europe shares extend gains after German Ifo data

PARIS Dec 20 European stocks extended their gains in morning trade on Tuesday following Germany's better-than-expected Ifo data.

At 0905 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 962.04 points.

