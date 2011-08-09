Insiders scooping up battered shares in Aug -2iQ data

PARIS Aug 9 European corporate insiders have been scooping up shares in their companies in large volumes this month even as the market plummets to two-year lows, data from 2iQ Research showed on Tuesday.

According to the Frankfurt-based research firm which monitors directors' dealings in Europe, corporate insiders have bought around 7 times more than they have sold shares so far in August, with 513 purchase transactions, representing a volume of 76 million euros ($108 million).

Over the same period, there were just 66 insider sales, worth a total of 11.6 million euros, data showed.

According to the research firm, the buy/sell ratio is 6.59 so far this month, the highest since 2003, and way above the median ratio of 0.81 of the past eight years.

"This is a very bullish call and a sign of trust made by insiders after the heavy market drop," said Patrick Hable, head of 2iQ. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Christian Plumb)