European shares turn red after weak U.S. data

LONDON May 3 European equities erased earlier gains to dip into negative territory after a weaker-than-expected U.S. service sector data cast doubts over the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

By 1407 GMT, the FTSEurofitst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,042.54 points.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's service sector index fell to 53.5 in April from 56.0 the previous month, undershooting a consensus forecast of 55.5. (ID:nEAPA30DM0)

