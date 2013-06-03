RPT-European shares ease, Bunds recover after U.S. data

LONDON, June 3 European shares briefly eased further in late trade on Monday, while German Bund futures pared losses after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed an unexpected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0 in May, versus expectations for it to hold steady at 50.7.

Although the weak data bodes ill for demand for European goods from the United States, it also should back the case for the Federal Reserve to leave its stimulus programme in place for some time yet.

The FTSEurofirst 300 traded down 0.6 percent at 1,208.68 points, before trimming losses again to 1,211.93.

German Bund futures pared losses and were last 18 ticks up on the day at 143.53, having traded around 143.06 before the data.