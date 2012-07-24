版本:
Italian bourse sinks to lowest since euro launch

LONDON, July 24 Italy's benchmark stock index fell to its lowest level since the launch of the euro on Tuesday, bruised by concerns about the euro zone crisis.

The FTSE MIB traded down 3 percent on the day at 12,299.99 points, slipping below the previous historic trough of 12,332.00 points set in March 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data.

