Europe stocks drop, Bunds rise after US jobs data

PARIS/LONDON, Sept 2 European stocks extended
their steep losses on Friday, while German Bunds surged after
data showed U.S. employment growth ground to a halt in August,
reviving recession fears.
At 1244 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was 2.3 percent lower at 951.40 points. The
benchmark index was down 1.4 percent shortly before the data.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 jumped after the figures to
a record high of 136.68, up 138 ticks on the day. It stood
around 136.08 before the data was released.
Data showed nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday, the weakest reading since
September, while economists had expected an increase of 75,000,
according to a Reuters survey.
