Europe shares rise for 4th day; Italian banks fall

LONDON, Sept 16 European shares extended a rally
to a fourth day on Friday, on optimism that policymakers may
come up with a unified action plan to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis at a finance ministers' meeting.
However, shares in French and Italian banks were down
sharply, with some traders citing expectations that credit
rating agency Moody's Investors Services may cut Italy's debt
rating after the market close. BNP Paribas lost 7.6
percent and UniCredit shed 7 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares rose 0.5 percent to end the session unofficially at
937.13 points, its highest close in more than a week. Over the
week, the index gained 2.4 percent.
Swiss bank UBS was a standout gainer, up 5.2
percent, after losing more than 10 percent on Thursday when it
said it had lost $2 billion due to unauthorised trades.
"On balance we've had a decent week. And the markets have
been taking the view that something positive might come out of
the meeting in Poland," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head
of research at Brewin Dolphin Securities, in London, said.
"The markets have tested the lows, and said they're not
prepared to go beyond them. We could see the market move ahead
further."
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)