European shares turn negative; miners fall

LONDON Aug 4 European shares turned negative on Thursday, with miners falling as the price of copper and other metals dropped on worries about the outlook for demand following recent weak economic data.

At 0959 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,023.35 points, near an 11-month low, having been as high as 1,037.18 earlier.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was down 3.6 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)