European shares hit new 11-month low; miners tumble

LONDON Aug 4 European shares fell further on Thursday, hitting a new 11-month low with miners falling as the price of copper and other metals dropped on worries about the outlook for demand following recent weak economic data.

At 1032 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,019.05 points, and had hit a new month low of 1,015.94, having been as high as 1,037.18 earlier.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was down 4.1 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)