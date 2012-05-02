European shares extend losses after US factory data

LONDON May 2 European shares extended losses in the afternoon on Wednesday after weak U.S. factory orders cast a shadow on the recovery prospects of Europe's largest export market.

New orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their biggest decline in three years as demand for transportation equipment and a range of other goods slumped, Commerce Department data showed, further denting sentiment after worse-than-expected private sector employment data earlier on Wednesday. (ID:nCAT2GE847)

At 1406 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.6 lower at 1,041.55 points.