LONDON Aug 18 European shares extended falls and hit a new low for the day on Thursday, after initial U.S. weekly jobless claims came in above forecast, casting further doubt on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy.

At 1241 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 3 percent at 943.14 points, and had hit a new low for the day of 941.22 shortly after the data.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index was down 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)