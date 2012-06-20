European shares slip in choppy trade, U.S. Fed eyed

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
LONDON, June 20 European shares edged lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, after a strong rally in the previous session, ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day which many hope will result in the announcement of fresh stimulus measures.
At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,008.22 points after surging 1.6 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock