2012年 6月 20日

European shares slip in choppy trade, U.S. Fed eyed

LONDON, June 20 European shares edged lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, after a strong rally in the previous session, ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day which many hope will result in the announcement of fresh stimulus measures.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,008.22 points after surging 1.6 percent to a one-month high on Tuesday.

