版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 17:44 BJT

European shares edge lower, led by banks, autos

LONDON May 24 European shares edged lower on Friday, led by auto and banking shares as investor sentiment remained shaky on concerns about a possible rolling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,225.26 points at 0941 GMT, with selling momentum accelerating as the index approached Thursday's intra-day low at around 1,223 points.

"(I've) just seen a few stop levels triggered there on decent volume," Peter Rice, head of investment strategy at Logic Investments, said. "We're now close to yesterday's lows, a break below will likely see further selling pressure."

Autos and banks were the top fallers, down 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Volume was thin at 26 percent of the FTSEurofirst 300's full-day average for the past 90 days, with some traders already away ahead of a long weekend in Britain and the United States.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐