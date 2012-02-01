Steelmakers feel bear-hug on earnings, growth chill

* Metals, mining shares have outpaced broad market since Nov
* U.S. Steel's bigger-than-expected loss fuels worries
* High put/call ratios on ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp
* Short sellers thrive on Outokumpu, Rautaruukki
By Blaise Robinson and David Brett
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 1 Shares in European
steelmakers are in the cross-hairs of option traders and short
sellers following a brisk two-month rally, as doubts about
corporate earnings and the outlook for the global economy
resurface.
Ahead of results from ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp
and others, derivative market sentiment towards the
sector has taken a sharp dive after a cyclical upswing had
helped it outpace the broader market since November.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index surged
nearly 30 percent as buyers rotated into cyclicals, double gains
in the STOXX Europe 600, but the mood is quickly
souring as growth falters and global peers' results underwhelm.
Data from derivatives market operator Eurex shows a much
higher number of put options than call options on steelmakers, a
sign that option traders expect the stocks to fall.
"The chance of a pull-back looks quite high now.... It now
looks sensible to use any rally to trim long-side exposure, or
at least get some insurance on, by buying puts," David Morrison,
market strategist at GFT Global, said.
The put/call ratio on ArcelorMittal's stock is 1.52,
according to Eurex data, while for ThyssenKrupp it is 1.24.
Worst off, however, is Kloeckner & Co, Europe's
largest independent steel trader, at a massive 38.3.
A high volume of puts compared to calls translates into a
ratio above 1 and indicates bearish sentiment towards a stock.
The ratio for the Euro STOXX 50 index, meanwhile, is 1.1.
"What we're seeing on the derivatives side is increasing
mistrust regarding the upcoming earnings of a number of names,
such as ArcelorMittal," a Paris-based options trader said.
"The general feeling is that analyst forecasts, particularly
in the sectors such as steel, still need to be trimmed to price
in the upcoming recession in Europe. Hence the big number of
puts."
The World Bank recently slashed its global growth forecasts,
while manufacturing data showed Europe's debt troubles, and its
knock-on effect to growth, was hitting factory output.
Kloeckner Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl told a newspaper
this week he expected European steel demand to drop by up to 5
percent in 2012, adding "it could even be worse". As well as
weaker demand, Europe is facing tighter credit conditions and
competition from low-cost producers in Asia and
elsewhere.
The European CRU steel index , a benchmark for
European steel prices, has fallen by about 20 percent in the
past 12 months, hit by overcapacity and weak demand that has in
turn prompted plant closures across the industry.
Some U.S. and Asian peers have already been hit, with U.S.
Steel Corp lagging forecasts and Nippon Steel Corp
, the world's No.4 steelmaker, being forced to slash its
outlook again.
OUTLOOK
That earnings disappointment "is likely to be repeated in
Europe", GFT Global's Morrison said. ArcelorMittal is due to
report on Feb. 7, followed by ThyssenKrupp on Feb. 14.
Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows 10 of the 31 firms in
the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which
includes the steelmakers as well as miners, have reported
quarterly earnings so far, and all have missed forecasts.
StarMine Smart Estimate data, which compares the forecasts
of the top analysts with the broad consensus, predicts the
remaining companies in the sector will miss consensus forecasts
by an average of 7.6 percent.
Earlier on Wednesday, Finland's Outokumpu posted
a sharp loss and skipped a dividend payment, sending its stock
down 7.3 percent to add to Tuesday's 14.8 percent nosedive after
it unveiled a bid to buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit.
Outokumpu and peer Rautaruukki have featured
among the most shorted stocks across Europe, Data Explorers, a
research firm which tracks short interest in equities, said.
The percentage of shares outstanding on loan for Outokumpu
is 10.4 percent, and 6 percent for Rautaruukki, figures from
Data Explorers showed. That compares with an average 2.7 percent
for Helsinki's leading index.
Investors who sell a stock short seek to profit from falling
prices by borrowing the shares and then selling them in the hope
of buying them back at a lower price, cashing in the difference.
A short position on Outokumpu initiated late last Friday and
cut on Wednesday morning would represent a lofty gain of about 2
euros a share, before lending fees. The group's shares traded
around 6 euros on Wednesday afternoon.
"With the austerity mood across Europe, anything linked to
consumer spending is a great short selling idea. Final demand is
sluggish and it won't get any better," Derek Lawless, head of
WorldSpreads France, said.
"Just look at French car sales, plunging 20 percent last
month. This is having a major impact on steelmakers."