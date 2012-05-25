Persistent Greek fears hobble European equities

* FTSEurofirst surrenders gains, Greek fears continue to
weigh on stock markets
* Traders cite speculation that ECB may step in to support
markets in coming weeks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 25 Relentless worries over a
possible Greek exit from the euro zone checked European stock
markets on Friday after a brief rally following sharp losses
earlier in the week, and traders said markets would remain
volatile over the coming month.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index initially rose some 0.8
percent, but then fell into negative territory after Belgian
Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said central banks and
companies would be making a grave error if they were not
preparing for Greece to leave the euro zone.
The index, which had fallen to a five-month intraday low of
964.66 points on May 21, was down 0.3 percent at 979.81 points
by 1105 GMT.
Traders said that in spite of a two-day rally which occurred
as bargain hunters sought out beaten-down stocks, the underlying
outlook remained negative.
"Europe is in a recession, China is slowing down and the
United States is slowing down as well," said Michel Juvet, chief
investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier & Cie.
Juvet said his firm had cut its European equities exposure
earlier this year and was considering re-investing in the
sector, but would hold off at present since he felt equities
markets could decline further in the near term.
Juvet said he would wait until the European STOXX 600 index
fell to below the 220 mark from its current level of
around 240 points before buying back into European equities.
Royal London Asset Management's European equities fund
manager Neil Wilkinson also said he had been waiting on the
sidelines this week, despite brief rallies in stock markets, due
to lingering uncertainty over the Greek crisis.
"I haven't had any trades in the market over the last couple
of days. Markets will be volatile over the next month," he said.
HOPES OF NEW ECB INTERVENTION
Greece holds fresh elections on June 17 after voters
rejected austerity measures imposed upon it by the European
Union and International Monetary Fund as part of an earlier
bailout deal for the debt-stricken country.
However, many fear that Greece will have to exit the euro
zone, which could cause major disruption to world financial
markets and other European economies.
Some traders cited speculation that the European Central
Bank could step in to prop up markets over the coming weeks,
either through a rate cut or by injecting fresh liquidity into
the financial system.
On Friday, key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to
new two-year lows, dragged down by the ECB's recent deluge of
ultra-cheap bank loans and growing expectations it will have to
cut euro zone interest rates again in the coming months.
Some investors have used this month's decline in European
equities markets to buy stocks on the cheap, hoping to make a
tidy profit if prices recover over the next few weeks.
Royal London's Wilkinson said he had bought some shares in
German health company Fresenius SE over the last
month, while ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu bought
shares in Italian utility Enel and oil major Eni
.
"I'm not taking big positions but at some point you have to
step in," said Valahu.