Mining stocks help Europe equities recover from losses

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct
* Goldman: "relatively benign" outlook on Europe equities
* Recovery in gold price boosts mining stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 30 European equities recovered on
Thursday from losses over the last week, led by mining stocks,
although many analysts saw markets stuck in a tight near-term
range due to uncertainty over U.S. monetary stimulus policy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent
at 1,224.68 points in mid-session trade, while the euro zone's
blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
2,792.58 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, which
houses major mining stocks, led sectoral gainers with a 1.1
percent rise as a recovery in the price of gold boosted
the shares of gold mining companies such as Fresnillo.
Global equity markets have rallied this year, helped by
injections of liquidity and rate cuts by major central banks,
with the FTSEurofirst 300 hitting a near 5-year high this month,
while Germany's DAX reached all-time highs.
However, the rally has faded over the last week on signs the
U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back a key stimulus measure known
as quantitative easing (QE), which has hit returns on bonds and
driven investors over to the better returns offered by equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 has traded in a range from around 1,200
points to 1,258 points over the last month and traders expected
it to consolidate around those levels in the near term while
uncertainty over the Fed's measures persisted.
"I am short-term bearish, long-term bullish. In my opinion,
any correction will not be a correction but more of a
consolidation," said JN Financial investment manager Ed Smyth.
GOLDMAN KEEPS "BENIGN" OUTLOOK
Uncertainty over the Fed's future policy has led to a rise
on some volatility indexes, but the European VSTOXX volatility
index fell 3 percent to 19.08 points on Thursday and
remains below its 2013 peak of 25.90 points.
Pierre de Saab, who heads the investment team at Swiss asset
manager Dominice & Co, advised against buying the VSTOXX at
current levels, arguing that longer-term trends for equities
still looked positive.
De Saab instead recommended using "call spread" option
trades on European equity markets - a tactic used when an
investor expects equity markets to rise gradually higher while
also giving some protection against a pullback on markets.
Goldman Sachs was also confident over European equities even
if bond yields went up as a result of a tapering off in the
Fed's QE.
"While there are certainly risks around QE being withdrawn,
we continue to view rising bond yields as relatively benign for
European equities," Goldman wrote in a strategy note.