Solid earnings help European shares to fresh 5-year high

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* VW leads rally in the auto sector
* Orkla, Next top risers list after earnings beats
* Fed seen confirming delay to tapering after market close
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 30 European shares rose to five-year
highs on Wednesday, lifted by a batch of solid earnings reports
from carmaker Volkswagen, retailer Next and
Norwegian conglomerate Orkla among others.
Traders said appetite for shares was also supported by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will give credence to
expectations it will delay a reduction of its equity-friendly
monetary stimulus programme when it releases a statement at 1800
GMT after a two-day meeting.
Volkswagen, Next and Orkla were the top risers on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index after reporting
results that were either in line or better than expected, adding
to the generally positive tone of the European earnings season
so far.
Around 53 percent of STOXX Europe 600 companies
have met or beaten expectations so far this quarter.
While this is roughly in line with the average over the last
few quarters and analysts are still cutting their profit
estimates, such downgrades are beginning to slow for every
sector after a grim six months, a sign the market is becoming
less bearish.
"People had been extrapolating disappointment earlier on in
the year to this earnings season," Derek Hammond, global head of
corporate marketing and equity capital markets liaison at
Societe Generale, said.
"That has allowed us therefore to receive the news coming
through quite well."
The pan-European the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5
percent at 1,294.64 points, having hit a five-year high at
1,296.37 points earlier in the session. The Euro STOXX 50
was up 0.5 percent at 3,064.37, a high not seen
since early 2011.
SHORTS BURNED
A prime example of a stock on which the market had been
bearishly positioned was Volkswagen, which rose 4.3 percent
after unveiling record sales at premium brands Audi and Porsche
and confounding heavy market bets for a weak quarterly report.
The proportion of VW shares out on loan, a gauge of negative
bets by short sellers, had risen to 11.6 percent earlier this
week from 8.4 percent in mid-August, Markit data showed, as the
stock fell 7 percent and lagged a rising market.
Some of these short sellers, who borrow a security and sell
it hoping they would be able to buy it back more cheaply before
returning it to the lender, were rushing to close those
positions after the report for fear of losing more as the stock
rises, traders said.
A Reuters poll showed a majority of U.S. primary dealers
believed that the recent government shutdown and standoff over
raising the U.S. debt ceiling had significantly impacted the
timing of stimulus reduction by the Fed.
"Rhetoric out of the Fed could be that policy will be easier
for longer so if anything there could be a slight dovish
surprise," Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG
Wealth management, said, estimating that equity markets could
potentially rise a further one percent on the back of a dovish
Fed statement.